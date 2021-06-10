Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,070 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.24. 100,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,228. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.33. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

