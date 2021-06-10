Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 15,086 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,086 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. 7,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

