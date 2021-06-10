Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,522 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.96.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

