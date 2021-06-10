Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $363.70. 65,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,180. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $360.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

