Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 516.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. POSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

PKX stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $75.27. 606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,993. POSCO has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.