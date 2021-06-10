Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded up $13.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $696.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $649.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $332.80 and a 1 year high of $692.12. The stock has a market cap of $292.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.