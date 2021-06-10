Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $115.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $115,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $423.91. The stock had a trading volume of 338,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,243. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $424.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

