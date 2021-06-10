Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.46. The company had a trading volume of 73,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,329. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.25. The company has a market capitalization of $326.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

