Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 526,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498,684. The stock has a market cap of $231.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

