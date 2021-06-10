Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,075,903 shares of company stock valued at $643,900,557. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.12. The company had a trading volume of 350,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $338.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

