Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $61.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $61,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.