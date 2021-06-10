Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.35. 310,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,625,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $54.52 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

