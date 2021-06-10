Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 52.7% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $5,324,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 44,593 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 534,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $15.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $530.20. 91,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $499.59. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.37 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

