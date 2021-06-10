Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 386 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 164.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,309,000 after purchasing an additional 196,682 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,316 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.34. 29,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,079. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

