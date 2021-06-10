Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 252,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $136.04. The stock had a trading volume of 287,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.