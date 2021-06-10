Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,048 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $154.98. 49,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.