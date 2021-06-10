Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 572 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 39,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $398.84. 99,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.