River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 239,420 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 1,037.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,420 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of APi Group worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APG. Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.18. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.72.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. APi Group’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

