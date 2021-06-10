River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,736 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5,117.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of NVR worth $17,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in NVR by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NVR by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in NVR by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,792.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,884.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,050.00 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $44.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

