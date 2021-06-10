River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,000 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Evolution Petroleum worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 139,337 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,236,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 108,495 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,109,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 336,047 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 976,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPM. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.