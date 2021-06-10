River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2,290.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,024 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of News worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in News during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55. News Co. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

