River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 430.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,644 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $20,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

