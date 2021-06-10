River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.37% of Ituran Location and Control worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

