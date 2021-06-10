River Road Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 178,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of First American Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First American Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in First American Financial by 188.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First American Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in First American Financial by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in First American Financial by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,709,000 after buying an additional 571,575 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

