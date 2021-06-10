River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314,797 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.58% of TriMas worth $20,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.75.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

