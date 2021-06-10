River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,189 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of The Hackett Group worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $535.14 million, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

