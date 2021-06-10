River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,747 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.41.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.