River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273,062 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Insperity worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,308 shares of company stock worth $4,405,241 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

