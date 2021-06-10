River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,491.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,336.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

