River Road Asset Management LLC Has $14.38 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599,015 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 850.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,569 shares of company stock worth $5,732,943. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

