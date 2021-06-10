River Road Asset Management LLC Has $19.29 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,250 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Liberty Latin America worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 146,462 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.5% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,147,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $15,097,000. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

LILA opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48. Analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

