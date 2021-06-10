River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 685.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,985 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $176.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.