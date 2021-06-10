River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 3.77% of Park Aerospace worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKE. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 17.3% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 138,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKE opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $314.31 million, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Separately, TheStreet cut Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

