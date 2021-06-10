River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $5.90 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 309,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $12,636,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

