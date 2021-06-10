River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New $24.51 Million Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 757,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,509,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of OGE Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 27,288 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

