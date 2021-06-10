River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New $7.50 Million Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 578,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of CARS opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $961.02 million, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 2.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

