River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New $8.09 Million Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,089,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Carlisle Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL opened at $186.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $197.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

