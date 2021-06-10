River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,026 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.22 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

