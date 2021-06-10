River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 187,397 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 187,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,052 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

