River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 266,223 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Old Republic International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ORI opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,532 shares of company stock valued at $39,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

