River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 304,025 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 304,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,732,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Pinnacle West Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after buying an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after buying an additional 271,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after buying an additional 205,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

NYSE PNW opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

