River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,557 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $387.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $409.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.85. The company has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

