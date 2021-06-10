River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 358,434 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 358,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,841,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,636 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $28,438,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,389,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after purchasing an additional 843,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after buying an additional 593,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

