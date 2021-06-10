River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 10,320 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of GMS worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.47. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 80,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

