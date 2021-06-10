River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 117,932 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,932 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,614.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYBT opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.82. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

