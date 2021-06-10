River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 12,530 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Barrett Business Services worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 54,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.39 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

