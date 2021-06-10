River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 12,629 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Cass Information Systems worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

