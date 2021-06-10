River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 15,557 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of CSG Systems International worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $43.55 on Thursday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $236.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

