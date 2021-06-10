River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 25,191 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,191 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Black Hills worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.82.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

