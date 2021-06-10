River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 25,270 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,270 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $243.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

